Twitter Reacts to Romelu Lukaku's Champions League Performance Against Sevilla on Wednesday

Manchester United faced Sevilla in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday.
The game at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw, with United having goalkeeper David de Gea to thank for preserving their clean sheet.
Meanwhile at the other end of the pitch, striker Romelu Lukaku endured a frustrating evening.
Since signing for Man United in the summer, the Belgian has recorded 21 goals in all competitions, but has been criticised for not making an impact in the big games for his new club.
Football fans took to social media on Wednesday night to give their thoughts about the striker's performance;
So as Sevilla aren't a bottom 10 PL side, I presume Lukaku will be anonymous throughout 😬#SEVMUN— ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) February 21, 2018
😂 Lukaku's goal tally vs 'big teams' this season...— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 21, 2018
- Real Madrid: 1
- Chelsea: 0
- Spurs: 0
- City: 0
- Liverpool: 0
- Arsenal: 0
- Sevilla: 0
SEVENTY FIVE MILLION POUNDS#SEVMUN pic.twitter.com/ze9UkvgNj3
Lukaku had 38 touches giving the ball away 18 times— Manchesterspeak (@Manchesterspeak) February 21, 2018
At this level that is shocking
Remember when I thought Lukaku was a good signing 😐 the guy is basically a tank with no football ability 😂— Sean Allen (@DragonFIFA_) February 21, 2018
We'll never progress as a football team whilst Lukaku is playing for us and its that simple. The focal point of a team cannot be someone who cant do the basics of football.— Mike (@MikeLUHG) February 21, 2018
CHANCE for Manchester United, but it falls to their centre-forward Romelu Lukaku, so it doesn't go anywhere near the goal.— Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2018
Lukaku chasing the ball after his first touch like pic.twitter.com/YzIB6ORdqf— Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) February 21, 2018
However, some people weren't so disparaging about his performance...