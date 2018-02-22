Twitter Reacts to Romelu Lukaku's Champions League Performance Against Sevilla on Wednesday

Manchester United faced Sevilla in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday.

The game at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw, with United having goalkeeper David de Gea to thank for preserving their clean sheet.

Meanwhile at the other end of the pitch, striker Romelu Lukaku endured a frustrating evening.

Since signing for Man United in the summer, the Belgian has recorded 21 goals in all competitions, but has been criticised for not making an impact in the big games for his new club.

Football fans took to social media on Wednesday night to give their thoughts about the striker's performance;

So as Sevilla aren't a bottom 10 PL side, I presume Lukaku will be anonymous throughout 😬#SEVMUN — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) February 21, 2018





😂 Lukaku's goal tally vs 'big teams' this season...



- Real Madrid: 1



- Chelsea: 0



- Spurs: 0



- City: 0



- Liverpool: 0



- Arsenal: 0



- Sevilla: 0



SEVENTY FIVE MILLION POUNDS#SEVMUN pic.twitter.com/ze9UkvgNj3 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 21, 2018





Lukaku had 38 touches giving the ball away 18 times



At this level that is shocking — Manchesterspeak (@Manchesterspeak) February 21, 2018





Remember when I thought Lukaku was a good signing 😐 the guy is basically a tank with no football ability 😂 — Sean Allen (@DragonFIFA_) February 21, 2018





We'll never progress as a football team whilst Lukaku is playing for us and its that simple. The focal point of a team cannot be someone who cant do the basics of football. — Mike (@MikeLUHG) February 21, 2018





CHANCE for Manchester United, but it falls to their centre-forward Romelu Lukaku, so it doesn't go anywhere near the goal. — Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2018





Lukaku chasing the ball after his first touch like pic.twitter.com/YzIB6ORdqf — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) February 21, 2018

However, some people weren't so disparaging about his performance...