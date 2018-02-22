Twitter Reacts to Romelu Lukaku's Champions League Performance Against Sevilla on Wednesday

By 90Min
February 22, 2018

Manchester United faced Sevilla in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday. 

The game at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw, with United having goalkeeper David de Gea to thank for preserving their clean sheet.

Meanwhile at the other end of the pitch, striker Romelu Lukaku endured a frustrating evening. 

Since signing for Man United in the summer, the Belgian has recorded 21 goals in all competitions, but has been criticised for not making an impact in the big games for his new club. 

Football fans took to social media on Wednesday night to give their thoughts about the striker's performance; 







However, some people weren't so disparaging about his performance...

