Zinedine Zidane Insists Spanish Duo Have Always Been Important to Him After Los Blancos Victory

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has told journalists that Spanish duo Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez have always been important members of the squad, after both starred in the 3-1 win over Leganes.

The under pressure Frenchman opted to rest two of his key stars, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale only among the substitutes. Asensio and Vazquez both started the game for Los Blancos, with the latter opening the scoring after just 11 minutes.

"I think they have always been important for me," Zidane said in his post-match press conference, as reported by Marca.

"I am happy for Lucas because he deserves this, as he fights. He has a great match, like Asensio and like everyone in general."





Bale's omission caused somewhat of a stir before kick-off, though Zidane was adamant that the Welshman's build up to match fitness was his primary concern.

"I am happy with him. We have to go bit by bit with him. What we want is for him to hit his best and we're getting there.



OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"We'll look at the matches that are coming up next and at how we're going to manage them. We are good and in good form and I am counting on all my players."

Real's victory has lifted them back into third place in La Liga, though the Champions League holders still trail arch enemy Barcelona by 14 points. Zidane's side are next in action on Saturday, when they host struggling Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu.