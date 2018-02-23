BVB Boss Peter Stöger Insists There Is 'Room to Improve' Following Europa League Draw With Atalanta

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger stated that he is pleased with the result but insisted that there is still room for improvement following their 1-1 draw against Atalanta on Thursday night.

A late Marcel Schmelzer goal sent Dortmund through to the last 16 of the Europa League, and after the game Stöger stated that he was happy with the result but insisted that there is much to discuss following the victory, as quoted by the club's official website.

He said: "It was only to be expected that it would be difficult. But we certainly made it easy for Bergamo in the first half. We were not aggressive or physical enough, and we did not apply what we had spoken about doing beforehand.

"We were better in the second half, and the substitutions worked well above anything else. I am really pleased for Marcel Schmelzer that he got the goal at the end. Marco Reus showed what good he does our game. We have the right attitude, and the boys have demonstrated that a number of times.

SCHMELLEEEEEEEEEE 😍 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) February 22, 2018

"Of course I'm pleased that we are through to the next round, but we have also got a lot to talk about after this match."

The draw meant that under Stöger die Schwarzgelben remain unbeaten. Dortmund will know their opponents for the next round on Friday, with the Bundesliga giants hoping to avoid the likes of RB Leipzig, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in the next round.