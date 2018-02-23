Claude Puel Refuses to Confirm Whether Title-Winning Defender Will Stay at Leicester Next Season

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has revealed that no decision will be made on the future of defender Robert Huth until the end of the season.

The Leicester Mercury reports that Huth, who is yet to make a first team appearance this season, may have his opportunities at the heart of the Foxes' defence limited as competition for places hots up.

Huth was one of only a few players not to sign a new contract after Leicester City won the Premier League. https://t.co/pD7AgT30bq — Mike McCarthy (@mikemccarthy) February 22, 2018

Additionally, the former Chelsea man's contract at the King Power Stadium is up at the end of the current campaign, and with no talk of an extension on the table and with chances at a premium for Huth, his time at Leicester may be coming to an end.

The 33-year-old's preparations for the season were disrupted by ankle surgery in the summer, forcing the club into the market for defensive reinforcements, although this now looks to have had a severe effect on the defender's future at the club with Puel not very encouraging of his chances of making the matchday squad anytime soon.

The Leicester City manager said: "“It is not time to discuss this.

“With Robert he is not had a lot of game time at this moment. It is difficult for him but there is good competition between the defenders and we will see at the end of the season what happens.”