West Ham Consider New Club Record Bid to Sign Long-Term Target After Lisbon Scouting Mission

Reports from Portugal have claimed that David Moyes has been in Lisbon to scout Sporting CP's midfielder William Carvalho, and is mulling over the possibility of making a club record £30m bid for the Portuguese international.

As reported by Portuguese outlet A Bola, Moyes has renewed the club's interest in bringing the robust midfielder to the London Stadium, despite the public falling out between the Hammers and Sporting during last summer's transfer window - when the Portuguese side accused the east Londoners of making "illegal approaches" for their star player.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

The Hammers have long been in search of some real firepower in their midfield, and the acquisition of Carvalho could prove exactly what the side need to become a more solid unit. The 25-year-old has been continuously linked with a move to the Premier League throughout his career, but has remained with his boyhood club despite the intense speculation.

Moyes' men currently lie 12th in the Premier League table, but the bottom half of the league is so tightly packed that they're just four points away from the dreaded relegation zone.

The battle to avoid the drop is set to be one of the most exciting in years, and a number of high-profile sides could find themselves struggling to survive up until the final day of the season.

In other news, the Hammers are set to part ways with their defender Jose Fonte, after reportedly agreeing to sell the former-Southampton man to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang on a £5m deal.





The 34-year-old appears to be preparing for a final challenge, after playing in the Premier League for over a decade.



