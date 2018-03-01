Liverpool Captain Claims Reds Reaping Benefits of 'Confident' Mo Salah's Failed 2014 Chelsea Move

Jordan Henderson has claimed that Mohamed Salah's failed stint at Chelsea has made the Liverpool star a much better player.

The Liverpool captain was quoted by the Daily Express as he spoke glowingly about the Egyptian goal machine's maiden campaign at Anfield.

Salah has been in frightening form for Jurgen Klopp's side all season long, with the forward plundering an incredible 31 goals and 11 assists in just 37 games since his £40m transfer from Roma in the summer.

The 25-year-old had previously rejected the Reds to join reigning Premier League champions Chelsea back in January 2014 - the then Basel starlet joining the Blues for around £14m.

However, he failed to break into the team at Stamford Bridge and moved on Italy ahead of his switch to Merseyside, and Henderson stated his belief that Salah was better equipped second time round to face up to English football's most difficult defences.

He said: “Mo has been incredible. I think playing in the Premier League before with Chelsea helped him because he knew what to expect of the physical demands in English football.

“From the moment he linked up with us in pre-season you thought, ‘This lad can play’ – but since then he’s kicked on again, and he’s going from strength to strength.

“Confidence has played a big part in that, and he’s playing full of confidence now."

Salah, who only finds himself one goal behind prolific Spurs marksman Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot, was showered with further praise by Henderson as the midfielder revealed how he, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane had struck a superb partnership since Salah's arrival.

He added: “He’s scored so many goals, in so many different ways, and he’s been a massive influence for us. If he keeps performing at his current level, he’s definitely up there for the Premier League’s player of the season.

“Top players are quick to develop an understanding on the pitch in terms of their movement and the thing I really like about the three of them – Firmino, Salah, Mane – is that they don’t really care who scores the goals.

“A lot of strikers are selfish by nature, but they enjoy each other’s success and they appreciate the team giving them a platform to make things happen in the final third.”