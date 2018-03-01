Mauricio Pochettino Takes Savage Dig at VAR System After Spurs Hit 6 Past Rochdale

Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino, used his post-match press conference to make clear how he feels about the all infamous VAR system after his side flew past Rochdale into the quarter-finals.

The VAR system that has descended onto our TV screens this season in our domestic cup competitions yet again caused controversy after controversy, especially in the first half where two Spurs goals were disallowed.

Speaking after the match, as football.london has reported, the manager said:

''My feeling is difficult, ok I need to explain. I am so happy because the job is done and we're in the quarter-final. That was our objective, but the first half was a little bit embarrassing for everyone.''

''I think football, we are talking about emotion, the context of emotion. If we are going to kill the emotion then the fans, the people who love football, I don't think are so happy about what they say today.''

The Argentine then went on to provide some rare praise for the match officials England, emphasising that mistakes are part of the game, the game we all love just the way it is, he continued:

''And then I think we have the best referees in Europe and the world. I think we don't need too much. And then I think football is about making mistakes. Like us, we make a mistake, the players make a mistake and the referee can make a mistake. That is how it always is and we understand football in this way.''

On whether or not the new referee system should be abandoned, he added:

''I think we can talk a lot about this. I don't have enough vocabulary to explain how I feel. Maybe another day we need some meetings and I need a good translator next to me. But I think that is the problem. Rather than talking about football we are talking about a machine. That is my worry.''

Pochettino and his men now look to their next Premier League game against Huddersfield, also to be played at Wembley, though you can bet the players will be hoping for slightly more favourable conditions this time around.