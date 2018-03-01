Premier League Heavyweights Put on High Alert as Brighton Youngster Rejects New Contract

Premier League heavyweights, Liverpool and Tottenham, have been placed on high alert after Brighton youngster Ben White reportedly (via The Sun) rejected a new contract from the Seagulls after his stellar showings for Newport.

The 20-year old English centre-back is a graduate of Brighton's academy and has spent the season on loan at League Two club Newport County, where he has put in impressive performances that has seen his manager, Mike Flynn, claiming the youngster will go on to play for England.

Ben White rejects Brighton contract as Premier League clubs circle https://t.co/JgsYjJoE4u — Charlie Wyett (@CharlieWyett) February 27, 2018

White, who was release by Southampton as a youngster, has played 39 times for Newport and he has represented Brighton on two occasions, both coming as Brighton secured their passage back to the Premier League last season.

Both Liverpool and Spurs have taken note of White's impressive performances this season, and they will be well aware that he will only have one year left on his contract in the summer. Newport's defensive solidity have been mainly due to Brighton's impressive youngster, and the interest from two Premier League clubs are proof of that.





Newport have already played against Premier League opposition this season when they faced Spurs in the FA Cup Fourth Round, a tie they took to a replay after the first match at Newport ended in a draw. White particularly impressed keeping the like of Lamela, Kane and Son out for the majority of the match as a late Harry Kane goal took the game to a replay at Wembley - a replay the Exiles eventually lost 2-0.

White and his Newport team-mates are 13th in League Two but not yet out of the reckoning to reach the play-offs, and the Newport fanbase will be hoping their star defender could help them push for a late charge to reach the illusive play-off positions.

Brighton, however, will be hoping they can convince their young defender that the Seagulls are the club for him despite Liverpool and Spurs' interest; but his ex-Southampton alliance could very easily see him join former Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs, or the Saints players' most frequent buyers, Liverpool.