Rochdale Boss Keith Hill Finds VAR System 'Superb' Though Admits Tweaks Are Needed

Keith Hill's Rochdale were put to the sword at Wembley by a Spurs side that waited until the second half to dismantle their visitors 6-1, after a first half that had been marred by VAR controversy.

Despite the troubling confusion that filled the stadium on numerous occasions, including disallowed goals and wrongly taken penalties, Hill has come out to praise the system, claiming it was super exciting to watch, though adjustments will need to be made.

He said after the match, as Sky Sports has reported:

"Didn't you enjoy it? No?! Wow! I enjoyed it. I thought it was superb. I was really excited, it was an education, the VAR.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I understand it more now, how it works, I feel the ref needs protecting, I feel the decisions made need to be explained to supporters in the way they were explained to me and Poch by the fourth official.

"So I was really excited. For me, I was just totally immersed in that first half, and it didn't seem as though lasted 10 minutes! It was like speed football, I thought it was amazing, I really did."

However, Hill also spoke of where the technology needs to go in order to be fully ready as a decision making system in football:

''We have to come up with a way for people inside the stadium to know what's going on. It's OK me and the players knowing, and the opposing manager.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"But the supporters do need to be involved in the process. We have to use the scoreboard, we have to have referee explaining with visuals. It would be so superb, it would make the game better, there's no doubt.

"Why hide it? Why are we hiding the decisions? If they're coming up with the correct decisions, you've got to embrace it! We've got to take a leaf out of rugby, the way they've been going through the process for so many years. I do think it'll improve.

"From my perspective, I knew what was going on, and I was really pleased with the processes, but I do agree that the people inside the stadium need to know, as do the people at home."

Rochdale's FA Cup fairytale is now over and the Greater Manchester side will now return to normality where they face Plymouth Argyle in League One on Saturday.