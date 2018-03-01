Stat Shows Just How Defensively Solid Milan Have Recently Been Following Yet Another Shutout

AC Milan are flying at the minute, and a lot of that can be attributed to their ability to stop their opponent from finding the net.

The Italian club kept their 6th clean sheet in a row on Wednesday night, a 0-0 draw in the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg against Lazio, a game that Milan went onto win 5-4 on penalties.

That game takes I Rossoneri onto 584 minutes since they last conceded a goal, a 76th minute own goal from goal keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during a 1-1 draw with Udinese at the start of February.

Milan have gone a ridiculous 584 minutes without conceding a single goal.



SPAL 0-4 Milan

Ludogorets 0-3 Milan

Milan 1-0 Sampdoria

Milan 1-0 Ludogorets

Roma 0-2 Milan

Lazio 0-0 Milan (120 minutes)



Milan went into Wednesday night's semi-final with the aggregate score locked at 0-0, and yet another shutout (plus being unable to find the net themselves) meant that the game would be decided by penalties.

In all, five of the penalties during the shootout were missed, with Luis Filipe firing over for Lazio during the crucial sudden death kicks, allowing Romagnoli to step up and send Milan into the final.

Milan are now unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions, their last loss coming in December, a 2-0 defeat to Atalanta. The Italian club have lost just 3 games under the leadership of manager Gennaro Gattuso since he took the reigns at the end of November.

After Wednesday's penalty success, Milan will now face Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia in May. But first, they will be hoping to keep another clean sheet when they face Inter in a Milan derby in their next game on Sunday, before hosting Arsenal in the Europa League last sixteen first leg match in a weeks time.