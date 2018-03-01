Stuart Pearce Makes Shock Arsene Wenger Claim on Sky Sports' Debate

Sky Sports pundit and and Nottingham Forest legend, Stuart Pearce, has made a shock claim about Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, with the Englishman believing Wenger should remain in charge of Arsenal and see out his contract - which still has one more season left to run on it.

The former England international revealed on Sky Sports' Debate that he thinks under-fire Arsene Wenger should see out his Arsenal contract, much to the surprise of fellow pundits and football fans alike.

"I am an employee and I give my best for my club that I love."



Arsene Wenger says his Arsenal future is not in his hands.



When asked in Sky Sports' most recent debate on whether he thinks Wenger should leave Arsenal at the end of the season (or sooner) the former defender told the Sky Sports cameras that he thinks Wenger should see out his contract, and leave 'when the time is right for him to leave'.

“I personally think yes [Wenger should remain in charge of Arsenal]. He signed his contract last summer so we are less than a year being into a new contract, signed by him. I think the service he has given Arsenal football club, he has to go and leave the football club when it is right for Arsene Wenger," Pierce revealed.





There's been a wide-spread feeling of discontent after Arsenal's poor Carabao Cup final performance after the Gunners were comfortably swept aside by Premier League leaders Manchester City, however, it was the manner of the performance that was the main cause of concern and not necessarily the result, as Arsenal looked toothless for most of the match.

Pierce, who was sacked as manager of Manchester City in 2007, further explained that Arsenal usually do things with 'a touch of class' and that this element of the club's decision making will see them allowing Wenger to decide his future.





“The one thing I would say about Arsenal football club is that they have always done things with an element of class. I hope that when Arsene leaves the football club it is done in the right and proper manner. I believe he should go at the end of the current contract,” Pierce explained.

Arsenal returns to Premier League action on Thursday as they face runaway leaders Manchester City in a clash that, should they lose, will inevitably end all lingering hopes for Champions League football - through Premier League qualification at least, as the Gunners could follow in the footsteps of Manchester United and qualify through winning the Europa League.





Arsene Wenger and his Arsenal players will be hoping for a better showing that the one on Sunday, and inflict an element of revenge on the Cityzens to put a slight positive on the gloomy face at the Emirates stadium.



