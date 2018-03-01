Thomas Partey Officially Extends Atletico Madrid Contract Until Summer of 2023

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new contract that promises to extend his stay at Wanda Metropolitano until 2023.





Thomas, as he is commonly called, signed his previous deal last February. That contract was due to run until the summer of 2022, but the Ghanaian's increasing importance to Atletico has seen him tied down for a further 12 months.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I feel very happy to renew with the club of my life. I hope to stay here for more years and help the club," the player told AtleticoMadrid.com.

"I always try to work hard, it's not easy to get to the first team and for me it's a pride to continue working in this club," he added.

"I look good, I am happy because I am playing for many minutes, the team is strong, scoring many goals in the last few matches and we will keep fighting to keep up."

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

24-year-old Thomas has been with Atletico since joining the youth ranks in 2011. Following loans to Mallorca and Almeria, he made his first-team debut in November 2015 and later appeared as a substitute in the 2016 Champions League final against city rivals Real.

This season, Thomas has appeared in 35 total games for Atletico, starting 27 of them.