Tottenham Eye Move for £22m Rated Trabzonspor Youngster Dubbed the 'New Messi'

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is contemplating making a move for Trabzonspor starlet Abdulkadir Omur, who is being dubbed as the 'new Messi'.

The intention is to strengthen this summer, and Spurs are after bringing someone in who can settle as well as January signing Lucas Moura, who left Paris Saint-Germain to join the north Londoners.

18-year-old Omur has been branded as 'a cross between Barcelona superstar Messi and Gheorghe Hagi', as reported by Turkish Football, after impressing during his fledgling career in Turkey.

Omur broke through with Trabzonspor last season as a 17-year-old, and has been endorsed by Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, who described the youngster as an 'incredible talent'.

Supposedly Spurs could be tempted to offer £22m for the player, which would certainly be difficult for Trabzonspor to turn down. The lure of playing in the Premier League is also thought to be an enticing proposal for Omur.

Abdulkadir Omur vs Alanyaspor



1 goal

54 passes

83% pass accuracy

1 key pass

4 dribbles won

2 aerials won

1 tackle won



"Turkish Messi" has scored the winning goal. 😍🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/wjOl8FID5H — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) February 24, 2018

Omur plays as a central midfielder and is already capped at Under-19 level for his country, and it is likely he would challenge Erik Lamela and Dele Alli for the attacking role should he be signed.

Spurs stormed into the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday by beating League One Rochdale at Wembley. The Lilywhites won the replay 6-1 thanks to a perfect hat-trick from Fernando Llorente, a brace from Heung-min Son and one from Kyle Walker-Peters.

