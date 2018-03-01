VIDEO: Spurs Star Harry Kane Picks Favourite Finish After Winning Award for 100 Premier League Goals

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane has picked up an award from confectionary company Cadbury for scoring his 100th Premier League goal, and has claimed a stunning finish against fierce rivals Arsenal is his pick of the bunch.

Appearing in a video for the Premier League's official Twitter page, the England international spoke proudly of his achievement, and reflected on the goals that saw him reach the impressive milestone. When asked to pick his favourite of the 100, the 24-year-old said:

"I think my favourite was the one against Arsenal (in the 2015-16 season). I cut in off the left-hand side and whipped it into the far corner, post-and-in. An amazing atmosphere at the time and obviously a great goal as well."

Does @HKane have a favourite among his 100+ PL goals?



He sure does, as revealed when accepting his @CadburyUK #PLMilestones award

Kane's spectacular rise at Spurs began in the 2013/14 season, where he scored his first goal against Sunderland. The following season saw his Premier League breakthrough, where he scored 21 goals in 34 matches. The goalscoring form saw him earn his first senior England call-up, where he scored eighty seconds into his debut against Lithuania at Wembley Stadium.

Since then, Kane has gone on to become one of the most prolific forwards in Europe , and is looking to equal the record currently jointly held by Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry for the most Golden Boot awards won in a row - 3. In the current campaign, Kane is currently top of the Premier League scoring charts, having bagged 24 goal already this season.

