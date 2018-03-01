We've Got Marko: Manuel Lanzini Says West Ham Star Arnautovic Reminds Him of Dimitri Payet

West Ham star Manuel Lanzini has likened new teammate Marko Arnautovic to former Hammer Dimitri Payet.

Payet, who signed for the London side in 2015, became a fan favourite after captivating just about everyone with his remarkable displays. However, after falling out of love with the club, he returned to France last January, evoking real feelings of bitterness within West Ham's support.

The club have tried to move forward in the wake of the Frenchman's departure, but it must have been especially difficult for Lanzini, as he had formed a formidable partnership with the Marseille midfielder.

With Arnautovic now in the side, the Argentinian has found a new partner in crime; and he has revealed that the relationship on the pitch is quite similar to the one he shared with Payet.

Lanzini: "It's easy to play with Marko because he is a good player, he has a good touch, good mentality and he wants to win games. He is like me, so it's easy to play with these players."

“Our partnership is fantastic,” he told West Ham's official website. “It’s easy to play with Marko [Arnautovic] because he is a good player, he has a good touch, good mentality and he wants to win the games. He is like me, so it’s easy to play with these players.





"We make each other better, of course. We want the same things and we think the same way," he added.

“It’s similar to the feeling I had with Dimi [Payet] before, because they are similar players. If you have a player who plays like you, it’s easy. You need to connect and that’s it. You touch the ball one way, and he touches the ball the same way.”