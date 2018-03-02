Marouane Fellaini Rejects Second Manchester United Contract Offer Amid Interest From Italian Giants

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has reportedly decided to leave Manchester United after turning down their latest contract offer.

The Belgian has now rejected two offers from United chief executive Ed Woodward, according to the Daily Star, and looks set for a move abroad this summer.

Marouane Fellaini is yet to agree a new deal and reports suggest he is set to leave on a free on the summer - what do you think? Should we try and KEEP HIM or LET HIM GO? pic.twitter.com/qunwS9dOub — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) March 1, 2018

After rejecting United's original deal back in September, it has been reported that Fellaini was hoping to be offered a longer contract.

Such an offer would have provided Fellaini with personal security, as it could have been the final long-term deal of his playing career.

The 30-year-old has made over 140 appearances for United since signing from Everton in 2013, during which time he has won the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup with the Red Devils.

With his current deal expiring this summer, Fellaini is said to be in talks with Serie A giants Roma over a potential move to the Italian capital this summer.

However, we could see a tug-of-war this summer, with fellow Serie A sides Juventus and Inter also reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Fellaini is now ready to run down his Old Trafford contract and will have a tough choice to make regarding his future in the summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He has made the brave move of ignoring advice from manager Jose Mourinho, who told him to 'sign the contract and shut up' last month.

The 6ft 4in midfielder is currently out of action due to injury, and is set to miss United's trip to relegation contenders Crystal Palace this weekend.

His last appearance for the club came in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley Stadium over a month ago.