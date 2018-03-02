Reports Claim Bayern Munich Will Hatch a Plan for James Rodriguez to Join Liverpool in £53m Deal

Liverpool could be on the verge of signing Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, as dubious reports come out of Spain claiming that his current club could play a helping hand in sealing the deal.

The Colombian international is currently on a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid. The Bavarians have the option to sign Rodriguez permanently next season with the 25-year-old’s loan running out in over a year’s time.

Spanish outlet Don Balon have sensationally reported that the Bundesliga champions could trigger his release £37m clause and then sell him at a profit to Liverpool - who have been linked with the Colombian in the past.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could see Rodriguez as a long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho, following the Brazilian’s departure to Barcelona in the January transfer window. The Reds abundance in attack is evident; however, they don’t possess as much depth in the attacking midfield department.

The forward made a significant impact last season, helping Bayern soar towards the Bundesliga title - and has carried on his form into this season, scoring four times and providing six assists in just 16 Bundesliga appearances.

If the Bavarians meet Rodriguez' buyout clause, they would then consider selling him for a profit of £16m which would be great business on all fronts - with Liverpool being a party who also benefit if they land a player of Rodriguez' calibre.

Meanwhile, the Express have reported that Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says that the club are in no rush to sign the player permanently.

He said: "He has become a very important player for us. He is technically strong with a wonderful shot and a great free-kick like we saw recently in Leverkusen. We're benefiting from his way of playing because he's evolved into a playmaker.

"He's on loan with Bayern for two years and then we have the option to buy him out of his contract for €42m, if I'm not mistaken. Of course, that's still a lot of money, even if we all saw some really crazy figures during the last transfer window.

"We will wait and see what happens and decide what to do. However, that won't happen in 2018 because we have plenty of time to decide and the purchasing option won't expire."