Swansea City vs West Ham Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News, Prediction & More

Two teams that were both on the receiving end of a shellacking last weekend will be looking to make amends when they face each another in an exciting relegation clash at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea's 4-1 defeat to Brighton last weekend saw them drop back into the dreaded relegation zone, although a win over West Ham could see them jump to 14th in what's proving to be a thoroughly congested bottom half of the table.

It's not all doom and gloom for Carlos Carvalhal's side however, as they walked away with a 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday in their FA Cup quarter-final tie in the week. Before the Brighton game, the Swans were unbeaten in four Premier League games, seeing off both Liverpool and Arsenal in this run.

West Ham's form has been a bit more inconsistent as of late, with David Moyes' team enduring a 4-1 battering against an in-form Liverpool last weekend. The Hammers sit in 13th in the current league standings - just three points off Saturday's opponents - so the East London side will be aiming to put a six-point gap between themselves and the Welsh outfit.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's crucial match:

Classic Encounter

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Without trying to come across all Da Vinci Code, there's a lot of synchronicity with the result 4-1 in this article.

Not only did both teams suffer 4-1 defeats last weekend, but the two times that they faced each other in 2016, each team recorded a 4-1 victory.

While the threads of that theory start and end there, both games were certainly exciting encounters to say the least. Swansea's 4-1 victory scuppered West Ham's hopes of Champions League football during Slaven Bilic's impressive inaugural season as manager of the East London team. Wayne Routledge, Ki Sung-yueng, Bafetimbi Gomis and future West Ham man Andre Ayew got on the scoresheet for the Swans on the day.

West Ham got their revenge the following December, with former Swansea forward Ayew scoring against his old club, as well as Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll finding the back of the net on the day. The result further increased the pressure on struggling Swansea manager Bob Bradley, with the result plunging the Welsh side even deeper into relegation trouble.

Key Battle

Andre Ayew v Michail Antonio

Despite since rejoining Swansea the Ghana international has managed less than 90 minutes in the first team squad, it seems written in the stars that Andre will make an appearance and get himself a goal for the Swans.

Especially considering as we detailed above, the former Hammer clearly enjoys this tie.

After being laid off for a while with an injury - plus being in David Moyes' bad books due to apparent poor timekeeping - Antonio made a comeback as a second-half substitute during the Liverpool match last weekend and notched his team a consolation goal with his first touch.

The Hammers have been lacking Antonio's injection of pace as of late, and will be hoping to utilise it in what's expected to be an attacking team deployed by Moyes after he was criticised for deploying a negative setup against Liverpool.

Team News

🙌 Carlos has a message for the Jack Army... pic.twitter.com/mdKxnr2uFt — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 1, 2018

There are no fresh injury concerns for Carvalhal to worry about. Renato Sanches and Angel Rangel are still recovering from injuries but are rumoured to be close to return, while Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony are out for the rest of the season.

A week's worth of training means that Moyes can expect Winston Reid to be available for selection to bolster West Ham's defence. Patrice Evra took a nasty knock in his debut performance against Liverpool, put should be fine to face Swansea. Andy Carroll, Edimilson Fernandes and Andy Carroll remain on the long-term injury list, while Arthur Masuaku is still suspended for spitting.





Potential Swansea starting lineup: Fabianski; Olsson, Mawson, Fernandez, van der Hoorn, Naughton; Clucas, Ki, Carroll, Dyer; Ayew





Potential West Ham starting lineup: Adrian; Creswell, Ogbonna, Reid, Zabaleta; Joao Mario, Noble; Arnautovic, Lanzini, Antonio; Hernandez

Prediction

With Swansea in arguably the better form of the two teams, and with the extra benefit of the home advantage, it would be sensible to lean towards a victory for the Welsh outfit. Will the familiar 4-1 result make a reappearance?

It's probably doubtful. Last weekend's result notwithstanding, David Moyes has vastly improved West Ham and their back-line, so the Swans will need to be firing on all cylinders to gain a victory.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-2 West Ham United