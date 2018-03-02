The Truth Hurts: Gary Neville Mocks Arsenal for Attendance Claim in Man City Loss

Manchester United legend Gary Neville could not stop himself from laughing when Arsenal claimed that the match attendance for Thursday's game against Manchester City was 58,420.

It was clear throughout the match that this was not the case as large gaps in the crowd were evident. It remains to be seen whether it was due to the snowy conditions or the Gunners' poor recent performances.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Neville made the comments on Sky Sports, saying at the start of the game via Metro: "It’s rare that you go to a Premier League game and see so many empty seats. It’s got a strange atmosphere about it."

When the attendance was revealed as 58,420 on the public-announce system towards the end of the game, Neville could not help but make a dig at Arsenal's misfortune: "I reckon there's about 28 at best."

Those that did not turn up are probably counting themselves lucky now after the Gunners' abject display.

Arsenal have now lost more matches in 2018 (7) across all competitions than any other team in the Premier League.



Not a good start to the year. pic.twitter.com/RMwSaYXzcC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 1, 2018

They lost 3-0 to City for the second time in five days, with all three goals coming in the first half, the first time this has happened to Arsenal at home in the Premier League era.

On top of that, new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a 53rd minute penalty, which could have given the fans a spark of hope had it gone in.

The result has left them 10 points from the top four, meaning they will have to look to the Europa League as their most likely route into the Champions League next season.