Brighton Goalkeeper Maty Ryan Reveals How Desire to Succeed Was Driven by 'Short' Rejection

Brighton & Hove Albion star Mathew Ryan has claimed that his determination to succeed in football came after being faced with rejection as a youngster because of his height.
The Austrialia international stands at 184cm - just over 6ft - but his outstanding displays for the Seagulls this season have gone some way in dispelling the myth that you have to be tall (well, really tall) to be a goalkeeper.
"I’m not the tallest of keepers and even then, I was a late developer, so I was even smaller in comparison to most growing up," Ryan told the i. "I guess that’s why I’m so determined. I experienced rejection early on because of my height and just wanted to prove how good I was."
Ryan first moved to Europe in 2013 after impressing with Central Coast Mariners in the A-League, joining Belgian side Club Brugge.
The 25-year-old has since gone on to play for Valencia and KRC Genk before swapping the southeastern coast of Spain for England's last summer.
Great result yesterday, we keep going 💪🏼🔵⚪️ #seagulls pic.twitter.com/50YQFShm8Q— Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) February 25, 2018
"I’ve never performed badly because of my height," he added. "It’s more about my positions, my decisions, my timing and physical attributes like my speed. If I know that those are all right, then it doesn’t matter how tall I am."
Along with defenders Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk, Ryan has played a vital role in Brighton's first Premier League campaign and has helped open up a four-point gap ahead of the relegation places.