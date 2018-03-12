Roma vs Shakhtar Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

AS Roma will be hoping that they can capitalise on their home advantage on Tuesday when Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk travel to the Stadio Olimpico for the second leg of their Champions League tie.

The Miners secured an impressive 2-1 victory over the Giallorossi during their first meeting in Kharkiv, a result that kept their 100% winning record at home in Europe intact.

Here's everything you need to know about the game in midweek.

Classic Encounter

Roma have faced Shakhtar on five previous occasions in the Champions League, losing all but one of them. When the Giallorossi claimed victory over Shakhtar Donetsk back in 2006, Italy legend Francesco Totti claimed a goal and assist in a frantic final 30 minutes in Rome.





The former Italy international provided an assist for Rodrigo Taddei just before the 70-minute mark, with the Brazilian winger then returning the favour to allow Totti to fire a shot past Dmytro Shutkov soon after.





Daniele De Rossi then got himself on the scoresheet to put the game beyond Shakhtar and David Pizarro out the icing on the cake just before the full-time whistle, helping Roma progress despite losing the second leg in Ukraine. Key Battle



Alessandro Florenzi vs Bernard

Shakhtar Donetsk have a plethora of attacking talent at their disposal, a statement which has been proven true on more than one occasion this season. The likes of Marlos and Taison had great joy against Roma during the first leg in Kharkiv but all eyes should be on Bernard - a player who often goes under the radar in European competitions. The Brazil international is available on a free transfer this summer and scouts from across Europe will be in Rome on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the 25-year-old playmaker. Versatile Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi, who many expect will eventually receive the same legendary status that the Giallorossi bestowed upon Francesco Totti, will be tasked with keeping Bernard quiet at the Stadio Olimpico. Team News

Dutch defender Rick Karsdorp will remain out of contention for Roma until the end of April at the earliest after rupturing his cruciate ligaments just 82 minutes into his debut for the club.





Striker Grégoire Defrel could be in contention to return to the matchday squad on Tuesday although the Frenchman will most likely have to wait until their Serie A match against Crotone for a recall.





The Miners will be without Sergiy Kryvtsov on this week as the defender still hasn't recovered from a nasty ankle injury that he suffered seconds before the halftime whistle during the first leg.





Potential Shakhtar Donetsk Lineup: Pyatov, Butko, Ordets, Rakitsky, Ismaily, Fred, Stepanenko, Marlos, Taison, Bernard, Ferreyra.

If Tuesday's game is half as good as the first leg between Roma and Shakhtar was then we're in for a real treat in midweek. Both sides look to play open and expansive football - the biggest trait and weakness of both Roma and Shakhtar.





Although the Giallorossi should come away with a win to their name on Tuesday, the chances of keeping a clean sheet are slim and Shakhtar should progress into the next round of the competition.





Prediction: AS Roma (4) 3-2 (4) Shakhtar Donetsk