Roma vs Shakhtar Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

AS Roma will be hoping that they can capitalise on their home advantage on Tuesday when Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk travel to the Stadio Olimpico for the second leg of their Champions League tie.
The Miners secured an impressive 2-1 victory over the Giallorossi during their first meeting in Kharkiv, a result that kept their 100% winning record at home in Europe intact.
Here's everything you need to know about the game in midweek.
Classic Encounter
Daniele De Rossi then got himself on the scoresheet to put the game beyond Shakhtar and David Pizarro out the icing on the cake just before the full-time whistle, helping Roma progress despite losing the second leg in Ukraine.
Key Battle
Alessandro Florenzi vs Bernard
Shakhtar Donetsk have a plethora of attacking talent at their disposal, a statement which has been proven true on more than one occasion this season.
The likes of Marlos and Taison had great joy against Roma during the first leg in Kharkiv but all eyes should be on Bernard - a player who often goes under the radar in European competitions.
The Brazil international is available on a free transfer this summer and scouts from across Europe will be in Rome on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the 25-year-old playmaker.
Versatile Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi, who many expect will eventually receive the same legendary status that the Giallorossi bestowed upon Francesco Totti, will be tasked with keeping Bernard quiet at the Stadio Olimpico.
Team News
Potential AS Roma Lineup: Alisson, Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov, De Rossi, Strootman, Nainggolan, Ünder, El Shaarawy, Džeko.
Prediction