Ex-Premier League Star Sol Campbell Suggests Secret to Stopping Seemingly Unplayable Mohamed Salah

Former Arsenal and Tottenham defender Sol Campbell has revealed what he thinks is the way to stop Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been unbelievable since moving to Anfield from Roma in the summer. He has bagged 36 goals in all competitions and is now the outright Premier League top goalscorer with 28 goals.

Salah added another four goals to his tally yesterday, scoring four goals in Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of Watford. He is now just four goals away from beating the record for amount of Premier League goals in a season.

Premier League defenders are finding it impossible to stop the 25-year-old, but former Premier League defender Campbell thinks he has the answer.





As reported by The Express, he said: ''With Salah it’s good to have a bit of pace with him, you’ve got to have quick feet as well as a defender because he likes chopping and changing.

''You’ve got to have good anticipation against him, if you haven’t he will just do you, he’ll set you up. Also I think you’ve got to go out to him quicker, don’t let him build up a pace to turn you inside out at that pace.

''If you get out to him quick enough, you can kind of slow him down a bit before he comes to you in the box. Once he’s in the box, he’s the master.''





It seems that Salah is unstoppable this season, with clubs up and down the country struggling to stop him and has wand of a left foot. Premier League managers may want to take note of sol Campbell's advice, who has played against his fair share of superstars.