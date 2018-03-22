Neymar Facing World Cup Fitness Race After Undergoing Surgery on Broken Toe

Neymar faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup in Russia after Brazil's team doctor ruled him out of action for another six weeks.

The superstar forward underwent an operation on his foot after he fractured a metatarsal and twisted his ankle during a Ligue 1 encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille on 25th February.

Speaking to French newspaper L'Equipe about Neymar's prospects of featuring for his national side in the summer international tournament, Rodrigo Lasmar hinted that it may tough and go to see if the 26-year-old had the required fitness levels to be at his best to lead his side to glory.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

He said: "On the eve of a competition like the World Cup, it’s always a little scary. He became really annoyed in the first moments, but his power of recovery and his mental strength allowed him to overcome that.

“What is certain is that he wants to return as soon as possible. But after the operation, we set a target of six weeks before examining the evolution of his recuperation.

"From there, we’ll do further imaging and detailed reviews that will help us define that return.

“We have to wait to see how it will be for that so we can detail the next steps and establish the day in which he can return to the field."

Neymar is Brazil's biggest name currently and national team boss Tite will be sweating over the availability of his captain with just two-and-a-half months to go until this year's World Cup kicks off.

PSG's star Neymar did not let his injury stop him from attending a birthday bash in Sao Paulo.



Here is Neymar showing off his one-foot dance moves.



#InternationalDayOfHappiness #PSG #NeymarJr #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/9K4DTO2gFg — Blackbet (@BlackbetUK) March 20, 2018

Neymar has already missed the last four PSG contests but, with the French league title effectively wrapped up, he is able to concentrate on his rehabilitation programme with the view to getting fit as soon as possible.

The ex-Santos and Barcelona ace has been keeping active on crutches over the past month to prevent himself from losing too much lean muscle mass ahead of this summer.

And the forward, who helped launch Nike's 19070s inspired Samba Gold kit for Brazil this week, will hope to be fit enough to show his best form for Selecao in June and July.

