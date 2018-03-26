Lionel Messi Hands Barcelona and Argentina Huge Injury Boost as Star Returns to Training

Lionel Messi has returned to training with the Argentine national team after recovering from a slight hamstring problem which kept him out of La Albiceleste's 2-0 victory over Italy at the Etihad Stadium on Friday.

The Barcelona forward has resumed training at Real Madrid's Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium, where Argentina have based themselves in preparation for their upcoming friendly against Spain on Tuesday.

"I have been suffering from this hamstring injury for some time," Messi told TyC Sports (via the Express) before Friday's game against Italy, which was settled with late goals from Ever Banega and Manuel Lanzini.

"I always want to play but the road to the World Cup is still long. We decided to wait for this game [against Italy] to rest but I'm optimistic about playing against Spain [on Tuesday]."

Messi, according to the Express, has asked his club coach Ernesto Valverde about giving him breaks ahead of the World Cup in Russia. The 30-year-old has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Barca this season.

His 25 goals and 12 assists in 27 league starts have helped propel the Catalan giants up to first in La Liga and, with Barca eleven points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and 15 points ahead of Real Madrid, the club are apparently willing give Messi some time off.

Messi and Argentina will be hoping to go one better at the World Cup in Russia, having narrowly lost out to Germany 1-0 in the Brazil World Cup final back in 2014.