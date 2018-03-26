Premier League Clubs to Make Decision on Controversial VAR in April

Clubs in the Premier League are set to vote on whether video assistant referee technology will be utilised in the competition next season, as reported by The Mirror.

Since its introduction into the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, VAR has come under serious scrutiny, with people everywhere questioning the system and claiming that it is disrupting the game.

Clubs in the Premier League will either vote for the inclusion of the system into next seasons competition, or to delay it for another year to allow for further testing.

Since its introduction into the English game, VAR has had a series of problems, with some people claiming that the system has led to incorrect decisions being made.

An example of this was during Manchester United's FA Cup game with Brighton, where a goal was disallowed after a VAR consultation. The evidence was then presented on TV, and it appeared the lines used to make the decision were not parallel with the box, or even straight for that matter!

The inclusion of video assistant referees was voted for in the FIFA World Cup, and it will be interesting to see whether or not it is a success in the world's biggest competition.

It seems that VAR's introduction into the Premier League is inevitable at some point, but it is a case of how long it will take to run it smoothly.

A Premier League spokesperson had this to say on the matter: ''We are open to considering new technology that assists match officials without disrupting the flow of the game, and are monitoring closely the Video Assistant Referee trials being conducted in other competitions.

''The evidence and learning provided by those trials will inform further discussions with our clubs later this season.''

For VAR to be introduced into the Premier League next season, 14 out of 20 clubs must vote in favour of it or it will be delayed for yet another year as further trials take place to prove its effectiveness.