Antonio Conte Admits Uncertainty Over Chelsea Future Ahead of Huge Tottenham Clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has conceded he has no idea if he will still be in his same job next season ahead of the huge clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

The Italian has had it tough this time around after delivering the Premier League title in his first season, and the club are in real danger of missing out on a top four finish.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The Blues have struggled to grind out results in the same fashion as last season, and Conte has rarely been out of the headlines with regard to his future.

And now, on the eve of an absolute must win game with London rivals Spurs, Conte has admitted for the first time that he isn't sure he'll still be at the helm at Stamford Bridge in 2018/19.

David Ramos/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by the Mail: "I don’t know. I must be honest, I don’t know. This is not my problem. It’s a problem for the club, not me."

Via the Guardian, he added: "We are having the season that we are deserving. It is only a problem of time. Don’t forget in the last two or three years we lost important players for Chelsea. When you lose important players with great experience and charisma and players used to winning, you lose a lot.

Antonio Conte: 'My players know the importance of this game.' #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/EYlpmG7Hm2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 31, 2018

"This is an important game because we know if we want to have a chance to play in the Champions League next season we need to win. We must be very focused."

Throughout the current campaign Conte has come across disgruntled and agitated, and has frequently complained about the state of his squad. It has led to speculation that he could return to his previous role as Italy national team coach.

