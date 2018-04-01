Arsenal & Crystal Palace Eye Move for Everton Star Following Bright Loan Stint With RB Leipzig

Crystal Palace and Arsenal are supposedly monitoring Everton star Ademola Lookman, with the youngster continuing to look highly promising on loan at RB Leipzig.

The Gunners are expected to be busy this summer given the fact that they are highly likely to miss out on Champions League qualification - at least through regular means - and the youngster is on Arsene Wenger's radar, as reported by the Sun.

Relegation-threatened Palace also hold an interest in Lookman, with star man Wilfried Zaha potentially on the move this summer.

The Eagles aren't so naive to not prepare for his possible departure, especially given some of his performances for the club over the past couple of seasons. He has been linked with Chelsea, Tottenham and Juventus in previous transfer windows.

Lookman has made five appearances in Germany, scoring one goal on his debut, and has shown glimpses of his potential that has made many Toffees fans uncomfortable with the lack of opportunities he has been afforded at Goodison Park since signing from Charlton Athletic.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Eagles would likely have the upper hand because they'd be able to offer a better chance of regular first team football - he would almost certainly slot straight into Zaha's position in the team if he was sold.

Bidding for Lookman would start at around £15m, which seems like a very reasonable figure in today's market and, of course, taking into account the exciting potential of the player.

