Chelsea Seal Landmark London Stadium Move as West Ham Eye Ground Share With Fulham

Chelsea are believed to have scrapped plans to develop Stamford Bridge next season, and are instead set to make a sensational move to the London Stadium.

West Ham United will be evicted from their current ground, and are in talks with Fulham over a ground share.

In a rare media appearance, Blues Chairman Roman Abramovich told the press: "It really just makes perfect sense. They're going to be in the Championship next season, and extending Stamford Bridge is proving to be a logistical nightmare. I am confident that this is the best decision for everyone."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

West Ham Chairman David Gold was keen to assure Hammers fans: "I realise that this may not be popular with all the fans, but they know deep down that we always have their best interests at heart. I've had very productive talks with Fulham, and they're very open to the possibility of a stadium share next season. It's a very exciting prospect."

With the Hammers set to tumble into the Championship next season - despite Saturday's win over Southampton - a downsizing in ground could well prove essential in boosting the atmosphere ahead of their tricky climb back to the top tier of English football.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to reinvest the money saved expanding their stadium straight into the transfer market, with a number of high profile signings rumoured.





It would now probably be a great time to wish you a very Happy Easter, and more importantly, April Fools!