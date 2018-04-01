David Wagner 'Confident of Premier League Survival' Despite Saturday Loss at Newcastle

David Wagner insists that Huddersfield have what it takes to ensure Premier League survival despite their latest setback in a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle on Saturday at St James' Park.

The Terriers have only taken seven points from their last 11 games and they suffered even further misery on Saturday after Ayoze Perez stuck late for Newcastle, to give Wagner's side their 17th defeat of the campaign.

This defeat means that Huddersfield have picked up just two wins from their last 11 games, and it also means that they were unable to score a single goal throughout the month of March.



DW: “its a disappointing result for us. We aimed to frustrate them & hurt them on the counter-attack and that worked better in the second-half after we had first-half problems” #htafc (DTS) pic.twitter.com/cfhDQEDgvr — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) March 31, 2018

“We are all together disappointed we lost the game, especially after being very good in the second half,” said Wagner (via Huddersfield Examiner).

“We limited their chances, I don’t think they had any clear-cut chances in the second half before we had the best one from Zanka when it was 0-0.

“Unfortunately we didn’t use our chances and we didn’t use the chance from Scott Malone in the final seconds as well – and this is one of the reasons why we didn’t get a result. This disappoints us and hurts us, even if we have to say in the first half Newcastle had a couple of good opportunities which they didn’t use.”

Wagner added: ”What I have seen defensively, the effort, the attitude, the fighting spirit, the togetherness, gives me enough to be very confident that we can get the points on the board that we need to survive, even if we have to score.

“I’m confident because we had opportunities to score in this match, this is important, and secondly we have shown everything defensively to be difficult to break down."

Saturday's defeat means that Wagner's side sit just three points from the relegation places, however, the teams below them have a game in hand on the Terriers.

Their next two games are crucial as they travel to a resurgent Brighton next week, and then they host Watford a week later.