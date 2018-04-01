Guardiola Insists He's 'Only Thinking About Liverpool' as Man City Go Within One Win of PL Title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that he is focused entirely on City's Champions League quarter final against Liverpool - with the first leg taking place on Wednesday, - following Saturday's win over Everton.

He insists he is not even thinking about next weekend's Manchester derby, even though City's emphatic 3-1 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday means they will clinch the Premier League title if they defeat Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium next weekend.

Speaking after the Everton match and quoted on the Sky Sports website, Guardiola said: "I understand the people are talking about United now but all the decisions I am going to take is thinking about Liverpool - the game before United and after United. That is what it is."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He also explained the reasoning behind his decision to field a strong side against Everton, just four days before City face Liverpool at Anfield: "After three weeks (without a game) I didn't want maybe seven, eight or nine players who are going to play on Wednesday to go four weeks without playing together.

"We needed to be together to find the pace, to find our rhythm, the way we want to play for our massive, massive two games against Liverpool."

Despite downplaying his interest in next weekend's clash with United, Guardiola acknowledged that his side's win over the Toffees meant they were within touching distance of the Premier League trophy.

He said: "We are closer than ever. We have one game to win. If we are not able to win, we have six more chances. We are so, so close and so happy with the performance."

The Manchester City boss also expressed his gratitude to the Everton faithful, many of whom applauded his players at the end of Saturday's game: "Thank you so much. For people who love football to enjoy how we play, that is satisfaction."