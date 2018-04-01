Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren Reveals Fury at Jurgen Klopp Following 'Sh*t' Substitution at Spurs

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has spoken of his fury at being substituted off against Tottenham by Jurgen Klopp - claiming it was a "sh*t" moment to experience.

The Croatian international was withdrawn after just half an hour by the German during the sides' clash at Wembley earlier in the season - which Spurs won 4-1 - and replaced by midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The humiliating tactical change followed an extremely shaky performance by Lovren, who was culpable for two goals before being hauled off, and the former Southampton man has now opened up about his difficult day in London that even resulted in him getting death threats on social media.

He said, as quoted by the Times: "Walking off was sh*t. I’d never been in that situation. I was so close to kicking all the bottles over [at pitch-side]. But then I saw all the faces looking at me and said, 'Nah, I’m still a gentleman'.

‘Sometimes I think I am not good enough, but Jurgen Klopp believes in me’@JNorthcroft speaks to @LFC centre-back Dejan Lovren ahead of the crucial Champions League tie against @ManCity https://t.co/T4U7hKu7xt pic.twitter.com/W5JQvWB1yy — Sunday Times Sport (@ST_Sport) April 1, 2018

"I was fuming [with Klopp for subbing me]. But after we spoke. It took a couple of days then he invited me into his room. I wanted answers but he said positive things. He said, 'If you just think about yourself like I think about you, you will be one of the best players in the world'."

Since then Lovren's form for the Reds has improved, and the 28-year-old looks a lot more comfortable alongside January signing Virgil van Dijk.

