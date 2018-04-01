Man Utd Eyeing Swoop for Barcelona & Juventus Defenders As Jose Mourinho Prepares Overhaul

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a double summer swoop for defenders Samuel Umtiti and Alex Sandro, as manager Jose Mourinho prepares to overhaul his squad to challenge for next season's title.

According to Times writer and number one Mourinho fan Duncan Castles, the Portuguese coach is ready to wash his hands of a number of players this summer, including centre back Chris Smalling and left back Luke Shaw.

Smalling has been much maligned this season for putting in some shaky displays, while Shaw's troublesome relationship with the ex-Chelsea boss has shown no signs of improving, and Mourinho wants to bring in Barca star Umtiti and Juve's Sandro as their replacements.

Umtiti is fast developing into one of Europe's top defenders and has had a fine campaign in La Liga, but is said to be disappointed that the club haven't met his demands of a pay rise.

The Frenchman was after double his current annual salary to take him to £8m-a-season, but club officials have yet to move on that and the 24-year-old has a relatively low £52.8m release clause.

Brazilian Sandro would apparently cost in the region of £50m, and the Bianconeri would be happy to sell him if a suitable offer came in.

Should United land both players ahead of next season then the team would undoubtedly be improved. The Red Devils have been solid defensively this season but with Umtiti and Sandro in their backline they could be fairly impenetrable in 2018/19.

