Man Utd 'Ready to Sell' Arsenal Target to Generate Funds for Huge Gareth Bale Bid

By 90Min
April 01, 2018

Manchester United are keen to make a move for wantaway Real Madrid star Gareth Bale this summer and are prepared to sell Anthony Martial to help fund the transfer.

Bale scored twice on Saturday as Real won 3-0 at Las Palmas in La Liga, but the Welshman is not a hugely popular figure with the Madrid fans and has been linked with a move away as Zinedine Zidane prepares for a huge personnel turnover this summer.

Reports from Spain linked Bale with a variety of teams including ArsenalChelsea and former club Tottenham, whilst playing down the prospect of a move to Old Trafford.

But now the Mirror are claiming that United will renew their interest in the player, who has been valued at £80m. In an effort to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, United may sacrifice Martial to free up room in the budget for a summer bid.

The Frenchman has shown glimpses of his talent since joining United from Monaco in 2014, but 36 goals in 131 games is not a strike rate to write home about, and Jose Mourinho may be running out of patience.

Arsenal could give Martial a second chance in the Premier League as they are prepared to bolster their attacking options by taking the 22-year-old off United's hands.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Jose Mourinho Insists Paul Pogba Must Take Responsibility for Downturn in Form)

United and Arsenal have a good business relationship, with Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan switching clubs during the January transfer window.

Arsenal also brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during that window but could still do with some improvements to their attacking lineup. Alexandre Lacazette has flattered to deceive and Danny Welbeck lacks the necessary quality.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now