Man Utd 'Ready to Sell' Arsenal Target to Generate Funds for Huge Gareth Bale Bid

Manchester United are keen to make a move for wantaway Real Madrid star Gareth Bale this summer and are prepared to sell Anthony Martial to help fund the transfer.

Bale scored twice on Saturday as Real won 3-0 at Las Palmas in La Liga, but the Welshman is not a hugely popular figure with the Madrid fans and has been linked with a move away as Zinedine Zidane prepares for a huge personnel turnover this summer.

Reports from Spain linked Bale with a variety of teams including Arsenal, Chelsea and former club Tottenham, whilst playing down the prospect of a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are expected to bid for Gareth Bale in the summer. #mufc [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/WXmulBzaGi — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 25, 2018

But now the Mirror are claiming that United will renew their interest in the player, who has been valued at £80m. In an effort to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, United may sacrifice Martial to free up room in the budget for a summer bid.

The Frenchman has shown glimpses of his talent since joining United from Monaco in 2014, but 36 goals in 131 games is not a strike rate to write home about, and Jose Mourinho may be running out of patience.

Arsenal could give Martial a second chance in the Premier League as they are prepared to bolster their attacking options by taking the 22-year-old off United's hands.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Jose Mourinho Insists Paul Pogba Must Take Responsibility for Downturn in Form)

United and Arsenal have a good business relationship, with Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan switching clubs during the January transfer window.

Arsenal also brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during that window but could still do with some improvements to their attacking lineup. Alexandre Lacazette has flattered to deceive and Danny Welbeck lacks the necessary quality.