Peter Stoger Slams BVB 'Attitude' & Left Searching for Positives After Der Klassiker Defeat

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger wasn't looking for excuses after his team suffered a 6-0 defeat in Der Klassiker on Saturday, claiming that the Westphalian side lacked the "attitude" and "ambition" to be one of the Bundesliga's best sides.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick against his old side to help Bayern get one hand on the league trophy, with Thomas Müller, James Rodríguez and Franck Ribéry putting the gloss on a stellar performance from the Bavarians.

FULL TIME ⏱️



Dortmund have been humbled by the ruthless @FCBayernEN. #DerKlassiker pic.twitter.com/go8MrCbJr8 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 31, 2018

"We did way too many things wrong," Stöger told the club's official website. "The basic virtues that were once the basis for success here at Borussia Dortmund were missing.

"When you play against a team that has that much quality and ambition, it can go really wrong if you don't display those basic virtues. Bayern exploited our weaknesses mercilessly, playing like we did you can never hope to compete at the same level.

James has created a chance every 28 minutes this season. That is a monster stat! #FCBBVB — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) March 31, 2018

"Today we were made to pay heavily for the way we defended. We invited Bayern to score goals by making individual errors. They were gifts that cannot be allowed to happen. But I am not interested in criticising individual errors. It's about the attitude.

"We're not playing like a team with the ambition of being the second-best in Germany. Perhaps a hammering like this will even do us good, by allowing us to be even more critical in our evaluation."