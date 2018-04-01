Sean Dyche Delighted With West Brom Win But Refuses to Talk Up Possible European Qualification

Burnley manager was delighted with his side's 2-1 win against West Brom on Saturday, but refused to get carried away when talk turned to the possibility of European football next season.

Ashley Barnes' fine effort in the first half and Chris Wood's second half goal was enough for all three points at The Hawthorns, although Burnley had to survive a late scare when Salomon Rondon halved the deficit with seven minutes remaining.

With his side managing to hold on however, Dyche was full of praise at full time, commending both the performance and progress his players have made this season.

100 Burnley wins for Sean Dyche!

Congratulations gaffer. pic.twitter.com/WTkEaZlO8r — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 31, 2018

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "We're really pleased. It's another big win and we want to be as strong as we can going into the final games of the season.

"This is a strange place to come at the minute, obviously they're having a tough time and that can make it feel weird but I thought we handled the occasion well.

"I'm not sure if we can break into the top six (this season), but progress is being made. It's hard to make massive strides at once but it's about continuation, particularly away from home, and I feel we've done that."

4 – Ashley Barnes is the second Burnley player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances after Sam Vokes. Vintage. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2018

The win for Burnley was their sixth on the road this season, meaning they've earned 24 points away from Turf Moor in this campaign alone, just one fewer than in their three previous Premier League seasons combined.

Next for Burnley is another away trip to Watford in a weeks time, although Dyche had to answer questions regarding the possibility of European football in Lancashire next season, to which he gave a typically candid response.

He continued, stating: "You've got to be careful what you wish for. I'm very proud of what the players are achieving. We're a constant work in progress and we're definitely not the real deal.

"Most people who know me know I never get too high or too low, as I know the realities of the industry so I choose not to get carried away."