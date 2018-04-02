Alexandre Lacazette Posts Emotional Message After Getting Back Amongst the Goals

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has posted an emotional message on his social media after returning to goalscoring form in his side's 3-0 win over Premier League strugglers Stoke City.

The Frenchman came on in the 61st minute of the game for Danny Welbeck on his return from injury, and wasted no time in getting back amongst the goals.

OLIVER GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kindly passed up the chance to bag himself a hat-trick by giving Lacazette the chance to tuck away the Gunners second penalty of the game in the dying moments.

Lacazette confidently dispatched the penalty and was clearly delighted to get back on the score sheet after a troublesome period at the Emirates.

The 26-year-old captioned the picture: ''What a feeling to be back at home.. thanks to all the fans for the support.. we will need you until the End...''





Lacazette has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and this, coupled with a few injury problems, have led to fans questioning whether the large sum of money the club splashed out on him was worth it.



Wenger added Aubameyang to the squad in January to bolster the Gunners attacking options and he has really hit the ground running at the Emirates, scoring five goals in six starts for the club.



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Lacazette will be hoping to force his way back into the Arsenal side before the end of the season and potentially form a lethal partnership with Aubameyang if Wenger gives them the chance to play together.





The French striker will also have the potential of a World Cup place in mind. If he is not playing for the Gunners, it is unlikely he will be on the plane to Russia in the summer.