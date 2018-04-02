Bayern Star Reveals Relief at Avoiding Liverpool in Champions League Quarter-Final

Liverpool were the side to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals draw, according to Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels.

Despite the Reds not being involved in the Premier League title race or the business end of the FA Cup, they are still in the hunt for European success and are currently preparing to face Manchester City in the first leg on Wednesday.

And with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in attack, the World Cup-winner revealed that he is glad it is the Citizens who have to tackle the Merseysiders this week and not his own outfit.

“I know how strong Klopp’s teams are", Hummels said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “I know how good his teams are when they get to this level. Sometimes it is a bit more difficult against the teams in the lower half of the schedule.

“But his teams always perform at the highest when they face the best teams. That’s for certain.

“I don’t think there was a team remaining who wanted to face Liverpool. They work so hard, they play so intense and aggressively with the quality of players they have - especially up front.”

The notion that trophies are an accurate indicator of the general health of a club is being disproved by Liverpool and Spurs. Both building towards long-term progression under excellent coaches with clear visions who improve players, as well as buying smart. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 1, 2018

Hummels spent time with Jurgen Klopp during the Liverpool manager's time with Borussia Dortmund, claiming the Bundesliga twice together during their time at the Signal Iduna Park.

But despite their success and the defender seeing the 50-year-old as one of the best in the business, the Bayern man admitted they did not always see eye to eye.

"It was almost like family between us”, added Hummels. “Of course we had our issues from time to time. One day we would be there, screaming at each other. But the next day? It was all fine. He understood me, I understood him.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

“Each of us would know why the other one would act like he did. We never, ever had a big problem.

“He always considers what you say. He doesn’t always agree and he has the final word. But he considers it and he will say ‘OK’ or…‘Think about it again’. He is the boss.”