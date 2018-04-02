Everton and West Ham Set for Summer Transfer Battle Over £35m-Rated Porto Striker

Everton and West Ham could well spark a summer tug of war once the season closes over FC Porto striker Moussa Marega. The Mali international has been catching the eyes of the Premier League this season, and a £35m release clause is written into the attacker's contract in Portugal.

In January, it was Leicester and Brighton that were believed to be 'leading' the race for the 26-year-old, and the Porto forward has enjoyed an impressive season at Estadio do Dragao this term as the season's end rolls ever closer.

However, according to the Mirror, three other Premier League clubs are extending their interesting in Marega - Swansea, Everton and West Ham.

It's believed that the forward is interested in a move to the Premier League during the upcoming window, but Porto are prepared to wait until his release clause is triggered - not wanting to lose their star striker.

While the financially incompetent likes of Swansea would only be dreaming of being able to spend £35m on one player, Everton and West Ham have the capability to pay whatever Porto demand for Marega.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

This means we could well see the two clubs going head to head in a bid to capture his signature this summer.

However, it does seem at this point in time as if Everton's striker woes are over having seen the success of Cenk Tosun in recent weeks. The Turkish forward drew some worry from Merseyside at the beginning of his Toffees career, but a quick adjustment period has seen Tosun find his feet in the Premier League.