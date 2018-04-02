'I Have Nothing to Prove': Dele Alli Hits Back After England Snub With Brace in Chelsea Win

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli has hit back at suggestions that his attitude may jeopardise his chances of a starting spot with the Three Lions at this summer's World Cup, with the England international insisting that he has nothing to prove.

The midfielder played only 22 minutes of football for England during the international break in the two friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy and it has been since suggested that Southgate's snub was to make the point to Alli that he cannot take England selection for granted.

Dele Alli has been directly involved in 61 goals in 100 Premier League games for Spurs.



Alli responded to those suggestions with a fine individual performance against Chelsea on Sunday, scoring two of Spurs' goals in their 3-1 victory over the Blues which all but secured their place in the Champions League for next season.

Speaking after the game, Alli said, via the Mirror: “People will still be disappointed with the way I played. For me it was just about helping the team as much as I can and what people say.

“I try not to let it affect me. I don’t think I had a point a point to prove. I just had to get in the starting eleven and help the team. Thankfully I did that with two goals.”

Meanwhile, When asked if being dropped by England affected him, Spurs boss Pochettino replied: "Dele would not have been affected. He is so strong. We need to tell him that if he wants to compete with the national team and try to win the trust and confidence of the manager then he needs to do the things he did today.

"Younger players sometimes need to breathe, there's a lot of pressure to shoulder, he had nothing to show to me, or Tottenham, it's more about the expectation which is sometimes so high. I'm very happy for him because he played very well."

Southgate is set to name his 23-man World Cup squad at the end of May, and Alli will be hoping to be included in the starting lineup in England's opener to Tunisia on June 18.