Jose Mourinho Hits Out at Premier League Rivals Ahead of Title Deciding Derby

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has expressed his frustration at the praise Liverpool and Tottenham have been receiving this season despite sitting below the Red Devils in the Premier League table.

Mourinho has United on course to finish second this season, a vast improvement on their sixth-place finish last year.

However, the Portuguese boss has come under heavy criticism for his style of play this campaign and ahead of the Manchester derby, where City could be crowned Premier League champions, Mourinho claimed that this season is 'not as bad' as the media are portraying.

"Next week? I’m not thinking yet about it," Mourinho said, as quoted by the Mirror. "Manchester City is not important for me. What is important for me is that since the moment we left first position and went to ­second, we stayed there for the whole of the season.

"We deserved to be second, in spite of what you can say, the criticisms you make. You all say the third, fourth, fifth, sixth (placed teams) are better than us, but they’re not, because we have more points than them.

"I think we have 10 more points than last season, ­something like that. We have more goals scored, less goals conceded, we finished sixth last season, so we’re going to try to finish second, so the season is not as bad as you try to make it out to be."

United currently sit two points ahead of Liverpool and even have a game in hand on their bitter rivals. They are also four points ahead of Spurs in the league table and will take on Mauricio Pochettino's side in the FA Cup semi final on April 21.