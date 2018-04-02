Kylian Mbappe Rubbishes Ongoing Rumours Linking PSG Teammate Neymar With Huge Real Madrid Move

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has blasted the ongoing speculation linking team-mate Neymar with a summer switch to Real Madrid just one year after his completing his seismic €222m move to the French capital from Barcelona.

Mbappe joined Neymar in Paris on loan deal that will soon be made permanent for €180m just a few weeks after the Brazilian and believes there is nothing behind the increasing suggestions that his attacking colleague will soon transfer to Real for anything up to €400m.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

"The question does not even arise. It's nothing but hot air," the teenager told Telefoot in France.

Injury recently saw Neymar retreat home to Brazil to work on his fitness ahead of the World Cup this summer, Mbappe certainly seems fairly keyed into what is going on.

"Neymar sends me messages, gives me news. I wished him a good World Cup, but not to win it," he revealed of his conversations with the former Santos and Barcelona star.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

With Cristiano Ronaldo closer to the age of 35 than 30, Gareth Bale still struggling to reach consistent fitness and Karim Benzema now no longer effective as he once was, Real are believed to be in the transfer market for forwards this summer.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has remained a long-term target, while even Alvaro Morata has been linked with a surprise return to the Bernabeu if Los Blancos fail to land primary centre forward target Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.