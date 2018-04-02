Non-League Club Scrape to Draw Despite Being Forced to Play Outfield Player in Goal for 90 Minutes

Biggleswade Town's injury crisis may well have hit an all-time low, with the club facing the possibility of having to play outfield winger (and captain) Craig Daniel between the sticks for the remainder of the season; their three other keepers unavailable.

First choice stopper Liam Gooch is out having broken his fingers, and second string keeper Sam Donkin is missing through a hamstring injury; and the club's third choice is literally missing. It's believed that he's returned to his home in Poland, but otherwise his whereabouts are unknown.

As a result, skipper Craig Daniel has drawn the short straw of pulling the number one shirt on, all as a result of an injury, and it seems he may be there for the remainder of the season.





"We had a training session on Thursday and Craig couldn't train as his knee was sore," Biggleswade Town manager Chris Nunn told BBC Sport.





"Then we thought of having a penalty shoot out if there were two or three volunteers. We knew Craig couldn't play outfield because of his knee, so he could go in goal. If he hadn't, we would have effectively lost another outfield player."

Thank you to everyone who have offered their help regarding the GK problem we have. Unfortunately as you are not registered for @Biggleswade1874 it means we can’t play you. #waders — Chris Nunn (@ChrisNunn1972) April 2, 2018

While many would expect the situation to cause the club a huge amount of problems, it seems that Daniel isn't so bad between the sticks after his first game in goal.

"Craig was outstanding. In the first half he had little to do because we bossed it, but in the second half they really went for it and he produced two really good saves. No keeper would have saved their goal, it was that good.

"There's no reason why I would change Craig [for the rest of the season]. My only concern as that his knee was getting sore towards the end of the match. It could be a curse that whoever plays gets injured. The lads were joking about it on the coach home."