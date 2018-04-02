Report Reveals Key Reason Why Man Utd Chose Not to Sign Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in January Window

Manchester United chose not to pursue Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in January because of the form of England international and local Manchester lad Jesse Lingard, according to Manchester Evening News.

United were strongly linked with the Arsenal midfielder in the winter transfer window, but the German international stayed with the London side, signing a contract extension on deadline day to keep him at the Emirates stadium until 2021.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Many were expecting Ozil to make the move north, but United chose not to pursue the midfielder as they were happy with Lingard's current form.

The England international didn't have the most positive start to the season, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan preferred to the 25-year-old. However, Mkhitaryan lost his place, eventually moving to Arsenal, and Lingard stepped up.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Red Devils midfielder has 13 goals in all competitions this term, making it by far his most successful season yet for the Manchester side.

Lingard's current goal tally puts him ahead of fellow United attackers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial this campaign, and his turn around in form has seemingly impressed boss Jose Mourinho, who is content with his current number 10.





The 25-year-old has made 39 appearances for United this season, and made a big impact with a brilliant display in United's 2-0 win over Swansea on Saturday, just days after impressing for England against Holland and Italy.