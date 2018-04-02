Trigger Happy: 2017/18 Equals Premier League Record for Manager Departures in Single Season

Alan Pardew became the 10th permanent Premier League manager to leave his position during the season when he parted company with West Brom 'by mutual respect' this week, meaning that 2017/18 is now the joint most trigger happy season in Premier League history with 2013/14.

Nine other bosses have bitten the dust since the start of the season in August, beginning with Frank de Boer when he was sacked by Crystal Palace just seven games into the new campaign after his team had lost every fixture and failed to even score a goal.

10 - No Premier League season has seen more permanent managers leave their post during the course of the campaign than 2017-18 (10, level with 2013-14). Business. pic.twitter.com/s3Ow7JlbD8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2018

Craig Shakespeare and Ronald Koeman followed after being sacked by Leicester and Everton respectively in October, while Slaven Bilic (West Ham), Tony Pulis (West Brom) and Paul Clement (Swansea) were all also dismissed by their clubs before Christmas.

Mark Hughes was the first managerial casualty of the New Year, let go by Stoke on 6th January, while Marco Silva followed later that month after Watford said enough was enough.

Mauricio Pellegrino became the ninth manager to go when he was sacked by Southampton last month, with Alan Pardew now making it an even 10 for the season so far.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The 2013/14 season is the only one that can match this one or itchy-fingered owners and executives in the Premier League.

That campaign saw Paolo Di Canio (Sunderland), Martin Jol (Fulham), Steve Clarke (West Brom), Malky Mackay (Cardiff), Michael Laudrup (Swansea), Rene Muelensteen (Fulham), Chris Hughton (Norwich) and David Moyes (Manchester United) all sacked.

Meanwhile, Ian Holloway and Andre Villas-Boas left Crystal Palace and Tottenham respectively by that most euphemistic of football phrases 'mutual consent'.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Back in 1992/93, the inaugural Premier League season, Chelsea boss Ian Porterfield was the only manager sacked during the campaign. Though 1994/95 was an exception, that first decade generally saw less managerial changes during the season.

With the amount of money that has been pumped into the Premier League in recent seasons there is much more at stake now, leading clubs to often make hastier decisions when it comes to managers. But it must be said that 2011/12 saw just four sackings - Steve Bruce (Sunderland), Neil Warnock (QPR), Mick McCarthy (Wolves), and Andre Villas-Boas (Chelsea).