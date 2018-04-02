West Ham Star Ruled​ Out for the Rest of the Season After Suffering Injury in Saints Win

West Ham star Michail Antonio has any remaining dream of making Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad ruined after suffering a hamstring injury that will rule the 28-year-old out for the rest of the season.

The former Nottingham Forest forward was substituted after just nine minutes as West Ham cruised to a 3-0 victory over a relegation-threatened Southampton.

Antonio might have been in contention for a place in Southgate's squad for the World Cup this summer despite never making a senior international appearance for England.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

However, this latest injury is expected to rule Antonio out for the remained of the season and will scupper his outside chance of booking his spot on the plane to Russia.

The versatile winger has proved to be a valuable squad player for West Ham this season, making 20 Premier League appearances during the campaign.

BREAKING: West Ham winger Michail Antonio to miss rest of season with hamstring injury, according to Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/Nam6UGqxrM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 2, 2018

Two of Antonio's three goals this season have proved to be nothing more than consolations, both coming in 4-1 defeats to Liverpool and Swansea. But the 28-year-old was able to help his side claim a point at Turf Moor back in October against an overachieving Burnley side.

Antonio first moved to West Ham for £8.5m in 2015 after a stellar campaign in the Championship with Nottingham Forest. The versatile winger has gone on to make 89 appearances during an injury-hit career with the Irons.