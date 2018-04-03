Former Manchester United left back Alexander Buttner is yet to play for Vitesse Arnhem this year, and a report claims his love for chips is the reason why.

The 29-year-old, who was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson's during his final season at Old Trafford (for unknown reasons), made 28 appearances in two seasons at the Red Devils, before leaving to join Russian side Dynamo Moscow in the summer of 2014.

During his time in Manchester, Buttner was known for his love of chips, snacking on the high fat food until joy vacuum David Moyes banned them during his brief stint at the club.

However, De Telegraff reports that chips have got Buttner into trouble once again.

Buttner hasn't featured for the Eredivise side in 2018, with his apparent alleged chip addiction meaning his body fat percentage has exceeded the 10-12 per cent allowance at the club.

His initial absence was due to a hamstring injury and one-game suspension at the beginning of the year, although now it looks like the Premier League winner needs a dietary overhaul to regain his place in the side.

Buttner was on the bench for Vitesse's last game, a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Roda JC on Saturday, leaving the side seventh in the Dutch top flight.