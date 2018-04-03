Egyptian Winger Admits He 'Can Start Thinking About Leaving' Stoke & Reveals Offers From 4 Clubs

Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi has controversially stated that he can "start thinking about leaving" the Potteries if he plays well for Egypt at the World Cup - in a remarkable new blast at the club and his teammates.

Speaking to Egyptian media outlet MBC Masr (via the Sun), Sobhi outlined his target but also recognised that he has to perform well for Stoke in order to make it to the World Cup at all.

Ramadan Sobhi is the worst player I've seen in the Prem this season by a mile. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) April 1, 2018

The 21-year-old has made 20 appearances in the Premier League for Stoke this season, scoring just twice, but his comments come just days after teammate Xherdan Shaqiri admitted he was playing in a squad with a big "lack of quality".

"I hope to be able to perform well for Stoke, so I can be with Egypt at the World Cup," Sobhi said. "Of course everyone is worried about their place in the (national) team. I hope we do well at the World Cup - and then I can start thinking about leaving the club."

According to the Mirror, Sobhi's advisor, Nader Shawky told a Cairo radio station that four Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Egyptian winger. Shawky also hinted that his client's future depends on whether Stoke survive relegation to the Championship.

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

"I have four offers from Premier League clubs for Ramadan, but the offers have not reached Stoke City yet," he said.

"So far it is not yet clear if Stoke will remain in the Premier League or not. We will see what happens. I will sit down with them (club officials) in May."

If Sobhi is selected in the Egypt squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer, his side will face Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A of the competition.