Journalist Claims Thomas Tuchel Won't Join Arsenal With Arsene Wenger Set to See Out Contract

Reports emanating from Germany last week suggesting that Thomas Tuchel had agreed a deal to take over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal have been labelled as false.

German journalist Raffael Honigstein, speaking on BBC's Euro Leagues Football Show, has rubbished reports suggesting Arsenal will cut short Wenger's contract in favour of Tuchel, saying: “All the indications in Germany, in London, is that he’s not going to Arsenal for the very simple reason that Arsenal have a coach who is not leaving.

“That is the status quo right now. They can’t offer him [Tuchel] a job that’s not available because Arsène Wenger has given no indication, to my knowledge, that he is leaving at the end of the season and they haven’t told him that he has to leave.

"So where this information comes from, I'm not sure, but from my knowledge it is categorically not true."

Martin Rose/GettyImages

This news will come as a blow to swathes of Arsenal fans who have witnessed Wenger's regime grow stale in recent times.

The suitability of Thomas Tuchel at Arsenal has also been called into question based on his fractious relationship with Sven Mislintat whilst at Borussia Dortmund together, while officials at Bayern Munich have claimed Tuchel has already agreed a deal elsewhere.

Mislintat, now head of recruitment at Arsenal, clashed with Tuchel, who subsequently handed him a training ground ban, which ultimately paved the way to his departure from Dortmund.