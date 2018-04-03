Liverpool Star Losing Fitness Battle Ahead of Man City Champions League Showdown

Emre Can is facing a losing battle to take part in Liverpool's crunch Champions League match against Manchester City on Wednesday due to a back injury.

The Germany international missed last weekend's late 2-1 triumph over Crystal Palace in Croydon due to the problem, and manager Jurgen Klopp had hoped that Can would recover in time for the first leg of their quarter final tie with Pep Guardiola's men.

However, the Liverpool Echo has revealed that Can might end up sitting out the game at Anfield in 24 hours' time as he struggled to respond to the treatment being administered by Liverpool's medical team.

Emre Can losing his race to be fit for City showdown. #LFC https://t.co/x2UY0DzD1D — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) April 3, 2018

The centre midfielder hasn't featured for the Reds since they trounced Watford 5-0 on home soil in March and is yet to resume full first-team training alongside his teammates before Liverpool welcome City to Merseyside.

Can's unavailability would be something of a blow to Klopp's plans as he seeks to get one over Guardiola before the return leg at the Etihad stadium on 10th April.

The two English giants were drawn to face one another in the last-eight of UEFA's continental tournament, and the two-legged affair is being keenly anticipated by fans and the media alike due to the attacking prowess on show from both outfits.

What would be your midfield three on Wednesday if Emre Can is fit? pic.twitter.com/WakwkNBvcY — LFCTS (@LFCTS) April 2, 2018

But Can, who has faced speculation over his future with Liverpool all season long, may not end up being part of the side that starts on Wednesday unless he makes a miraculous recover before then.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer due to a contract stand-off with the club that has dragged on for six months.

Has to be Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starting tomorrow night, especially as Emre Can is out. Man of the Match when we beat them in January. 👌 pic.twitter.com/cj4PuyHfva — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) April 3, 2018

Bayern Munich and Juventus have been tipped to land the ex-Bayer Leverkusen starlet for nothing if he does end up departing, and it's unclear just how many more appearances he'll make for the Reds if he does end up leaving.

Klopp is likely to call upon Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or James Milner in Can's absence to fill his centre midfield spots.

