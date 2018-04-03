Man Utd Target Reveals He Is Willing to 'Listen to Any Proposal' at the End of the Ligue 1 Season

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Monaco star Fabinho after he claimed that he has yet to assess his future, but will do so at the end of the current Ligue 1 season.

The Brazilian is hot property after impressing last season during the club's superb title win, and has continued to look assured this term despite playing in a weakened side.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Stars such as Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe all left the title winners last summer, but Fabinho opted to stay despite continual speculation he would follow suit.

United were linked back then and they still hold interest in the player today, and could be encouraged by the fact that other potential suitors PSG have not yet made any movements around him.

The player told reporters recently, via the Sun: "Speaking the truth, I have had no contact with any team and I do not even care at the moment.

"I'm concentrating on finishing the season well at Monaco and then, when it's time, I'll sit down with the club and if I have to listen to any proposal, we'll listen."

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Fabinho is coveted for being adept as a holding midfielder and a full back, and Jose Mourinho is prepared to splash around £45m on him to strengthen ahead of next season.

The Man Utd manager, who has also been linked with a move for Tottenham star Eric Dier, is determined to overhaul his squad this summer, with around seven players said to be at risk of the chop.

